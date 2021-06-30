First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the May 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGB. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,034 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 121,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,716 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 382.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 167,674 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000.

FGB stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.04. 269,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,346. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

