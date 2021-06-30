FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

FE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

