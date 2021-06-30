Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) was down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.69 and last traded at $25.69. Approximately 76,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 110,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSBC. DA Davidson started coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.79.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.