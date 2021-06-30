flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Stock Price Up 7.7%

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) shot up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $139.10 and last traded at $139.10. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a report on Monday, April 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.05.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

