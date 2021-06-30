FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Down 79.8% in June

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the May 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ ASET opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. grew its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $987,000.

