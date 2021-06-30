Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 19,662 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 33.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $15,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,347 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,075,000 after buying an additional 976,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $84,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.90.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.43. 10,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.94 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.84.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

