Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 39,495 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,495 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.32. The stock had a trading volume of 753,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,390,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

