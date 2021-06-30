Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $940,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $271.68. 27,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,205. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $188.40 and a twelve month high of $272.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

