Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,846 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $27,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 199,864 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $74,363,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,055 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.14.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $400.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,627. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $404.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $287.10 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The company has a market cap of $377.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

