Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Major Shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L Sells 115,954 Shares

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26.

FL opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.21. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 515,161 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,978,000 after acquiring an additional 56,741 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,778,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 1,699.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 266,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 282,992 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 1,215.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,377 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 89,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

