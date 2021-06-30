Footballcoin (XFC) Price Reaches $0.0106 on Major Exchanges

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. Footballcoin has a total market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $2,252.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Footballcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Footballcoin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001314 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.52 or 0.00340133 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008306 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footballcoin Coin Profile

XFC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin . Footballcoin’s official website is www.footballcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FootballCoin allows users to act like a real manager, predicting player form, match outcomes, ability development and rewarding managers for their results. Building a fantasy team will have users choosing from the available list of professional players. XFCCOIN is the registered currency for the FootballCoin economy. XFCCOIN is a digital token that functions using the blockchain infrastructure of Bitcoin. “

