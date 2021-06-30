Fort L.P. Acquires 331 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,343,000 after purchasing an additional 224,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,080,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 609,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $218,186,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.18.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $149.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,803. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $93.89 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

