Fort L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after buying an additional 5,147,447 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after buying an additional 3,867,237 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after buying an additional 969,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $507,942,000 after buying an additional 86,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,247,000 after buying an additional 205,090 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total transaction of $160,988.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,405 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,594. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.72.

NYSE YUM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.08. 11,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,901. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.54 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

