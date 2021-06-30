Fort L.P. Buys 4,464 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pentair by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Pentair by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

Shares of PNR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,026. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

