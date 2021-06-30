Fort L.P. Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fort L.P. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 5.1% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $368.58. 56,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,365. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.42. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,867 shares of company stock valued at $17,773,251 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

