Fort L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Fort L.P. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises about 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 8,640.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 346,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after buying an additional 115,712 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.74. 6,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,486. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

