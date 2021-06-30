Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $1.09 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

DEO traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,096. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.08. The company has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $197.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

