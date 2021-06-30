Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $14.25 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,166 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 3.4% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.28. The company had a trading volume of 252,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,861. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.36. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

