Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Invests $2.52 Million in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXTA. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.34. The company had a trading volume of 80,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,313. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 84.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

