Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Purchases 22,170 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares during the period. Equifax accounts for about 1.9% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equifax by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Equifax by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Equifax by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 697,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,452,000 after buying an additional 72,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Equifax by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $238.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $242.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.29.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Read More: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.