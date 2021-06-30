Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 684 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 1.4% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,719,979,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Linde by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,667,000 after acquiring an additional 765,279 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Linde by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,305,000 after acquiring an additional 688,229 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Linde by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,505,000 after acquiring an additional 651,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Linde by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,221,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,970,000 after acquiring an additional 532,641 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.45. The company had a trading volume of 42,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,470. The company has a market cap of $150.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $209.45 and a 12 month high of $305.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

