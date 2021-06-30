Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. 115,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,503. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $9.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0778 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

