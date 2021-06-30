Franklin Resources Inc. Has $58.02 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 726,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $58,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 198.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 110.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 66.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VFC opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.20. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

