Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 45.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 768,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,461 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $61,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $641,000. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.8% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 77.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 111,908 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,250,000 after purchasing an additional 157,752 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NYSE:BAH opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $70.11 and a one year high of $100.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

