Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,309 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 246,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEN opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

