Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 24.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 766,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,832 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $75,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,023 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 26,773 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $119.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.14. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.27 and a 12-month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAN. Truist Securities upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

