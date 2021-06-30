Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,225,619 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 61.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 753,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225,619 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF worth $71,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 186,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 22,552 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period.

Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF stock opened at $94.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.17. Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF has a 1-year low of $94.20 and a 1-year high of $97.59.

