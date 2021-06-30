Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Short Interest Up 154.1% in June

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a growth of 154.1% from the May 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Frank’s International stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 28,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,801. Frank’s International has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $705.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42.

Get Frank's International alerts:

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,274,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.