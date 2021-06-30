Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FPRUY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners lowered Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fraport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Fraport alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.33. Fraport has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $39.03.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.