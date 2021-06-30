frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in frontdoor were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,286,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,626,000 after buying an additional 99,633 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1,217.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 215,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of FTDR opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. frontdoor, inc. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.