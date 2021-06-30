FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Gap Down to $58.84

Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.84, but opened at $56.72. FRP shares last traded at $56.72, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.80. The firm has a market cap of $537.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 162.22% and a return on equity of 3.59%.

In related news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 33,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FRP by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 576,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FRP by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

