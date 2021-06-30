FTX Token (FTT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.59 Billion

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $2.59 billion and approximately $35.88 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for $27.46 or 0.00078731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00055236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.52 or 0.00712634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,671.07 or 0.07659268 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTT is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

