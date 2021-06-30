Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Up 925.0% in June

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 925.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FUPBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

FUPBY opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.189 per share. This is a boost from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.53%.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

