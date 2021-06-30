Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $21.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 539.31% and a negative return on equity of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 10,000 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

