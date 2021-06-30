Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Full Sail Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $136.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

