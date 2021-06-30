Function X (FX) Trading Up 36% Over Last 7 Days

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000879 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $111.21 million and approximately $547,885.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 36% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,757.15 or 1.00024758 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00033668 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007701 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00053767 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 364,236,549 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.