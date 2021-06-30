Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells $4,689,779.52 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $4,689,779.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.45. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. DA Davidson raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Funko by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.