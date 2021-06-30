Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells $4,689,779.52 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $4,689,779.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of FNKO stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.45. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Funko by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
