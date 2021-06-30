Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.33.
FUTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.
FUTU traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.28. 45,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022,113. Futu has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $204.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.07. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 81.93 and a beta of 1.28.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Futu by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Futu by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 764,838 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Futu by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 929,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Futu by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,691,000 after purchasing an additional 570,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Futu by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 844,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,634,000 after purchasing an additional 101,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.
About Futu
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.