Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.33.

FUTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

FUTU traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.28. 45,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022,113. Futu has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $204.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.07. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 81.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. The company had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Futu will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Futu by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Futu by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 764,838 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Futu by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 929,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Futu by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,691,000 after purchasing an additional 570,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Futu by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 844,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,634,000 after purchasing an additional 101,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

