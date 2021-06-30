FY2021 Earnings Estimate for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Issued By Cormark

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.21.

Shares of VNP stock opened at C$2.95 on Monday. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$1.51 and a 12 month high of C$5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52. The stock has a market cap of C$240.19 million and a PE ratio of 84.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.29.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$59.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.23 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total value of C$112,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$210,675. Also, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 100,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,742,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,052,670. Insiders purchased a total of 169,300 shares of company stock worth $488,697 in the last three months.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

