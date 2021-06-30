FYDcoin (FYD) Achieves Market Cap of $808,426.99

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $808,426.99 and approximately $2,982.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 574,651,368 coins and its circulating supply is 546,616,741 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

