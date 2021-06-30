G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Update

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

Shares of WILC opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73. G. Willi-Food International has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.01 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 15.89%.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.