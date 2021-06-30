GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €34.37 ($40.44).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of G1A opened at €34.35 ($40.41) on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1 year high of €37.34 ($43.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.34.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

