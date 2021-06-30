Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,363,800 shares, an increase of 254.2% from the May 31st total of 3,490,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.5 days.

Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on Geely Automobile in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of GELYF stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $3.15. 132,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,530. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

