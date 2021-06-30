Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) PT Raised to $24.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GNK. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Shares of GNK opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.52. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $160,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $9,039,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock worth $25,545,137 over the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 123,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,222 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.