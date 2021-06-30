General Electric (NYSE:GE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Year to date, General Electric’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from its portfolio-restructuring program, expansion in digital business and efforts to deleverage the balance sheet in the quarters ahead. Moreover, its efforts are on track to reduce the exposure to the GE Capital business. For 2021, the company reiterated adjusted earnings per share at 15-25 cents. It expects cash flow generation in the second quarter to improve on a year-over-year basis. Also, it believes that cash flow improvement in the second quarter will likely be similar to the first quarter. However, headwinds in the aviation and onshore wind markets in the United States might be concerning in the near term. In the past 60 days, the company’s earnings estimates have been raised for the second quarter and 2021.”

GE has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.67.

NYSE GE opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a PE ratio of -28.46, a PEG ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38.

General Electric’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 2nd.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after acquiring an additional 85,935 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,134,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustco Bank Corp N Y boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 315,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

