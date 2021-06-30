GenesisX (XGS) Hits Market Capitalization of $71,319.40

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. GenesisX has a market cap of $71,319.40 and approximately $96.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GenesisX has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,448,951 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.