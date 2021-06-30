Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Sanderson Farms worth $52,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 31.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth $3,383,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 14.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth $1,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SAFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.29.

Shares of SAFM opened at $188.27 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.57 and a 1 year high of $195.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.19.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

