Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,887,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,153 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $54,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

ZTO stock opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.34.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

