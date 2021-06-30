Geode Capital Management LLC Has $51.98 Million Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,099 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $51,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $2,111,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WD. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $856,898.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 149,843 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WD stock opened at $104.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.91. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.31. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

