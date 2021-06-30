Geode Capital Management LLC Has $55.24 Million Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,583 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Alteryx worth $55,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in Alteryx by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 882,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,230,000 after buying an additional 140,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $75,886,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $31,892,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $35,294,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,566,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $577,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,935. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -114.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AYX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.67.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

